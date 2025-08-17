Barcelona Begin La Liga Title Defence With 3-0 Win Over Nine-Man Mallorca

Spanish champions Barcelona made a winning start to their La Liga 2025 campaign, defeating Mallorca 3-0 in their season opener on Saturday. The Catalan giants struck early when Lamine Yamal’s cross found Raphinha, who headed home in the 7th minute. Minutes later, Yamal’s involvement again created danger as Mallorca failed to clear properly, and Ferran Torres fired in from the edge of the box to double the lead in the 23rd minute.

Controversy and Red Cards for Mallorca

The match turned chaotic soon after. Mallorca players were left frustrated when the referee allowed play to continue after Antonio Raillo went down in the build-up to Torres’ goal. Coach Hansi Flick defended his players, saying, “Until the referee stops the match we have to continue.”

Mallorca’s frustration boiled over. Manu Morlanes, who was booked for dissent, received a second yellow card just 10 minutes later for a foul on Yamal, reducing the hosts to 10 men. Things got worse when striker Vedat Muriqi was sent off in the 39th minute for a dangerous high challenge on debutant goalkeeper Joan Garcia, planting his studs on the young keeper’s cheek.

Flick Unhappy With Second-Half Performance

Despite cruising with a two-goal cushion against nine men, coach Hansi Flick was unimpressed with his side’s intensity. “They’re three important points, but I didn’t like the match. After going two goals up and Mallorca’s red cards, I think the team only gave 50 percent,” Flick said.

Yamal Caps It Off in Style

Barcelona dominated possession in the second half but struggled to add to their tally until injury time, when Yamal weaved past three defenders and curled a stunning left-footed shot into the top corner, sealing a 3-0 victory. Flick praised the youngster: “He surprises you every day. He’s a spectacular player.”

In other opening-round fixtures, Valencia and Real Sociedad drew 1-1, while Alaves edged Levante 2-1 with a last-gasp strike from Facundo Tenaglia. On Friday, Rayo Vallecano beat 10-man Girona 3-1, and newly promoted Real Oviedo suffered a 2-0 defeat at Villarreal on their top-flight return. Atletico Madrid begin their campaign on Sunday against Sevilla, while Real Madrid face Osasuna on Tuesday.