FC Barcelona and Manchester City go head-to-head at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday night at 9.30pm CEST in a friendly match that is about much more than football.

All proceeds from the game will be donated to research in to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive nervous system disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control, and for which there is currently no known cure.

Since former goalkeeper and coach Juan Carlos Unzué was diagnosed with this illness two years ago, he been a fervent campaigner to raise funds for its investigation. In association with FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, this game between two of Europe’s biggest football clubs is expected to do wonders for such a fine cause.

Barca vs Manchester City



A great game for a greater cause #TeamALS

The game has been in the planning for some time, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was not possible to play it until now.

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match being played?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match will be played on August 25, 2022, at the Camp Nou Stadium, Spain.

What time does the Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match begin?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match will begin at 01:00 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match will not be telecasted on any channels in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match live streaming will not be available on any major streaming platforms in India. Fans can tune into CITY+ and BARCA TV+ platforms, which will live stream the game on a subscription basis.

