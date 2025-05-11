Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clásico Not On TV – Here’s Where To Stream It In India

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the ongoing La Liga on May 11. Barcelona’s hopes of progressing in the Champions League came to an end after a thrilling 4-3 loss to Inter Milan in the second leg of their knockout tie. Despite that setback, Hansi Flick’s side recently bounced back with a memorable Copa del Rey triumph over Real Madrid and will now aim to solidify their lead in La Liga and move closer to clinching the title.

Barcelona currently leads La Liga with 79 points, four ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. A victory for Barcelona would extend their lead to seven points, bringing them closer to securing the title. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be aiming to reduce the gap and keep their title hopes alive.

For Real Madrid, this is a must-win encounter. Following their Copa del Rey final defeat and a Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Arsenal, La Liga represents their last realistic chance to lift silverware this season.

Predicted Lineups:

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; Eric, Cubarsí, Iñigo, Martín; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran.

Real Madrid (4-4-2): Courtois; Vázquez, ... améni, García; Güler, ... ícius.

Adding to the stakes, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly been told he will be replaced by Xabi Alonso at the end of the campaign. With his future decided, Ancelotti can approach this potentially final El Clásico without pressure, though a victory would be a fitting farewell. For Los Blancos, however, nothing less than three points will suffice.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Broadcast Details

The highly anticipated El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid is scheduled for Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 7:45 PM IST. This La Liga Matchday 35 fixture will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Due to a recent change in broadcasting rights, the match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode platform in India. This move follows La Liga's exclusive five-year partnership with FanCode, which has replaced Galaxy Racer (GXR) as the official broadcaster in the region.