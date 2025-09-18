Bayern Outclass Chelsea 3-1: Kane Double, Neuer’s 100th Win Mark Historic Night In Champions League 2025-26

Champions League 2025: Bayern Munich started their 2025/26 UEFA Champions League campaign on a high note, defeating FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea 3-1 at the Allianz Arena. The night was filled with milestones, drama, and a standout performance from Cole Palmer despite Chelsea’s defeat.

Early Bayern Control and Chalobah Own Goal

The Bavarians took control from the opening whistle, dominating possession and dictating the tempo. Their persistence paid off in the 20th minute when Michael Olise’s drilled cross deflected off Trevoh Chalobah and into the net, handing Bayern a 1-0 lead.

Kane’s Penalty and Palmer’s Quick Reply

Bayern doubled their advantage seven minutes later as Konrad Laimer intercepted Chelsea’s play, leading to a foul on Harry Kane. The England striker made no mistake from the spot, coolly converting for 2-0.

Just 150 seconds later, Chelsea hit back through Cole Palmer, who finished off a counterattack with a superb strike to reduce the deficit to 2-1 at half-time.

Second-Half Pressure and Kane’s Brace

Chelsea returned with more fight after the break, but Bayern’s relentless pressing soon broke them down again. In the 63rd minute, Kane pounced on a defensive error to slot home his second of the night, restoring Bayern’s two-goal cushion at 3-1. From that point, Vincent Kompany’s side looked the sharper and more composed outfit.

Palmer’s Milestone Amid Chelsea Struggles

Making his 100th appearance for Chelsea, Palmer delivered a standout display. His goal made him the first Englishman to score on his Champions League debut for the Blues. He also had a late strike ruled out for offside and created two chances, maintaining 100% pass accuracy in the final third.

Since joining Chelsea in September 2023, Palmer has now contributed to 73 goals (45 goals, 28 assists), a tally bettered in that period only by Mohamed Salah (97) and Erling Haaland (85).

Record Night for Neuer

It was also a historic evening for Manuel Neuer. The veteran goalkeeper became Bayern’s oldest-ever Champions League player and celebrated his 100th win in the competition, joining an elite list alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, and Thomas Müller.

Chelsea’s New Era, Bayern’s Maturity

Chelsea fielded eight Champions League debutants, their most ever in a single game, under new coach Enzo Maresca. However, Bayern’s experience proved decisive. Commentator Michael Ballack summed it up aptly, calling Bayern “the more mature team” after a commanding performance.

Despite Palmer’s brilliance and Robert Sánchez’s saves, Chelsea were outclassed in key moments. Kane’s brace and Bayern’s composure sealed a deserved 3-1 victory, giving the German champions the perfect start to their European campaign.