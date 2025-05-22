Big Transfers Incoming? FIFA’s Special Window Opens For 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA has introduced a unique player transfer window ahead of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which is scheduled to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13. The exclusive transfer period will run from June 1 to June 10, 2025, allowing the 32 qualified clubs to sign and register new players specifically for the tournament.

This temporary window is intended to ensure fairness among clubs from different domestic leagues, many of which operate on varying season schedules. It gives teams the flexibility to strengthen their squads without being restricted by their respective national transfer regulations.

Participating clubs will be able to submit final squad lists by June 10, with each team required to name between 26 and 35 players, including a minimum of three goalkeepers. While teams can initially register a provisional squad of up to 50 players, the final list can include new signings even if they were not previously listed.

Additionally, FIFA has allowed a secondary registration period from June 27 to July 3, following the conclusion of the group stage. During this time, clubs may make up to six changes, including the addition of two new players, regardless of whether they were included in earlier squad submissions. This secondary window is especially helpful for players whose contracts expire on June 30, enabling short-term deals for the remainder of the tournament.

FIFA Club World Cup, 2025

Teams - 32

Confederations - 6

Matches - 63

Venues - 12

Cities - 11 (Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York City, New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Washington, DC)

Opening game - June 14, Miami.

Final - July 13, New York City metropolitan area.

This move provides an opportunity for top clubs to sign key players just ahead of the competition, increasing both squad depth and competitiveness. Clubs like Real Madrid have already taken advantage of this flexibility, and speculation surrounds potential short-term transfers involving global stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

FIFA's decision aims to raise the overall standard of the tournament and ensure a level playing field for clubs from around the world.