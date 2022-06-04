हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gerard Pique

Breaking: Footballer Gerard Pique and Pop Star Shakira announce separation after 12 years

The couple had two children. According to a report, Shakira caught Pique cheating on her.

Breaking: Footballer Gerard Pique and Pop Star Shakira announce separation after 12 years
Source/Twitter

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Pop star Shakira announced that they are ending their 12 year old relationships. The couple had two children. According to a report, Shakira caught Pique cheating on her.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy," they said in a statement.

More to follow...

 

Gerard PiqueShakira
