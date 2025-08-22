Bundesliga 2025-26 Live In India: TV Channel, Streaming Details, And Kick-Off Time - All You Need To Know

The Bundesliga 2025-26 season is all set to kick off, bringing another year of exciting football action from Germany to fans across the globe. For Indian football enthusiasts, catching all the action live has been made easy thanks to an extended broadcast deal.

Where to Watch Bundesliga in India

The Sony Sports Network continues to hold exclusive broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga in India until the end of the 2025-26 season. This means fans can tune in to Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD to watch matches live on TV. For those who prefer streaming, matches will be available on SonyLIV, ensuring that fans don’t miss a moment of the action, whether at home or on the go.

New Viewing Feature: Goal Arena

This season, Indian fans will also get access to “Goal Arena, the Bundesliga Konferenz”, a unique feed that allows viewers to follow live updates from up to five matches being played simultaneously on Saturday evenings. It’s the perfect way to stay on top of all the weekend drama in one place.

Season Kick-Off Match

The 2025-26 Bundesliga season will begin with a blockbuster clash between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Allianz Arena.

Kick-off in Germany: 8:30 PM CEST

Telecast in India: 12:00 AM IST, Saturday, August 23, 2025

Fans can watch the match live on Sony TEN 2/TEN 2 HD or stream it on SonyLIV.

Bundesliga in India - Growing Popularity

Over the past few years, the Bundesliga has steadily grown its fan base in India. The league’s fast-paced football, competitive fixtures, and star players such as Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Florian Wirtz have attracted increasing viewership. With consistent coverage on Sony’s platforms, the German league continues to reach more fans every season.

At a Glance - Bundesliga 2025-26 Broadcast in India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD)

Online Streaming: SonyLIV

Special Feed: Goal Arena - Bundesliga Konferenz

Season Opener: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - Aug 23, 12:00 AM IST