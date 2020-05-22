Bundesliga: Another player of Dynamo Dresden tests positive for coronavirus

After two positive coronavirus cases, another player of second division Bundesliga team SG Dynamo Dresden has been diagnosed with COVID-19 that has brought all the sporting activities across the world at standstill.

In an official statement, the German football club said that the fifth series of COVID-19 tests took place on Wednesday and a player has been tested positive.

"The fifth series of tests on “Covid-19” took place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The analysis of the smears in a Jena laboratory showed on Thursday that there is a new Corona case in the team of the second division team of SG Dynamo Dresden," SG Dynamo Dresden said in an official statement.

Besides the player, a staff member of Dynamo Dresden has also tested positive for coronavirus.

The player and the staff member will now remain quarantine at home for another 14 days, the club added.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga second-division club further confirmed that all the other players and three players of the team who were earlier tested positive for coronavirus have now all been tested negatively in the fourth and fifth series of tests.

These players will now resume training on Saturday.

"It turns out that the Dresden Health Department acted absolutely responsibly and correctly with the much-discussed measure of quarantining our team at home, because it enabled us to break an infection chain within our team at an early stage," Dynamo team doctor Dr. Onays Al-Sadi said.

The club said that they would continue to monitor the health of these players and conduct regular tests for COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

Earlier on May 9, Dynamo had put their entire squad and coaching staff into self-isolation for two weeks after two of their players were tested positive for the pandemic.

Dynamo Dresden will now lock horns with VfB Stuttgart in home game on May 31.