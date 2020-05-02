Bundesliga's FC Koln confirms three members diagnosed with coronavirus

Three members of Bundesliga side FC Köln have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

In an official statement issued, the club revealed that the entire team and coaching staff were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and three of them are diagnosed with the virus without any symptoms.

"FC Köln had the entire team and coaching staff, along with the backroom staff, tested on Thursday for COVID-19. Three people tested positive, all are symptom free,"the club said.

FC Koln further said that all those tested positive have been put into a 14-day quarantine at their respective homes while the group training will continue to proceed as usual.

"After an assessment of the cases by the responsible health authorities, the three people who tested positive will go into a 14-day quarantine at home. 1. FC Köln will not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of those affected.FC Köln’s training can continue as planned, according to the hygiene and infection control measures that have been in place since April 6th in group training," the statement added.

Horst Heldt, the club's managing director, said that the health and safety of the players and staff is their priority and that they are satified with the measures they have taken to prevent the virus spreading throughout the training ground.

“The health and private sphere of players and staff have priority above all else. The previous measures, as well as the strategy of regular tests, have proven themselves so that we can now react with individual solutions," he said.

Football in Germany has been suspended since mid-March.The German Football League had earlier said that it is hoping to restart the Bundesliga sometime in May, provided they get the green light from the country's government.