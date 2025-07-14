Chelsea Dismantle PSG 3-0 To Clinch FIFA Club World Cup Title, Cole Palmer And Joao Pedro Lead Maresca’s Men To Glory

PSG vs Chelsea: Chelsea delivered a dream performance in the FIFA Club World Cup final, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in a game that was all but settled in the opening half-hour. Head coach Enzo Maresca summed it up best: 'We won the game in the first few minutes.' Indeed, the Blues came out flying, scoring twice in 10 minutes and adding a third before halftime to shock the European champions.

Palmer and Pedro Lead Ruthless Attack

Cole Palmer was once again Chelsea’s shining star. The 23-year-old attacker scored two near-identical goals both from the right channel, cutting inside and finishing with precision past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Palmer also assisted João Pedro’s goal, threading a perfectly weighted ball that the Brazilian forward dinked over the keeper with ease.

Joao Pedro, Chelsea’s summer signing, has now scored in both the semifinal and final, raising hopes that the club may have finally found the clinical forward they’ve been lacking since Diego Costa. His fluid movement and link-up with Palmer caused PSG’s backline endless problems.

Maresca’s Tactical Plan Pays Off

Credit must go to Enzo Maresca for his bold tactical changes. Reece James was deployed in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, giving Chelsea greater defensive stability and better distribution from deep. This shift also allowed Malo Gusto to bomb forward down the flank, contributing to Chelsea’s attacking width.

Maresca pushed Palmer wider and rotated João Pedro between central and wide positions to confuse PSG’s shape. The result was a fluid, unpredictable attacking unit that overran a stunned PSG side early on.

PSG Dominate Possession, But Not the Scoreline

Despite holding 66% of possession, PSG never looked like turning the game around. Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were lively in patches but lacked support or space to operate. Chelsea’s defensive shape at times resembling a back five neutralized PSG’s creative midfielders and isolated Kylian Mbappe, who was largely ineffective.

PSG regained some rhythm in the second half but found no breakthrough. Chelsea sat deep, absorbed pressure, and saw out the win with remarkable composure for a relatively young squad.

From Underdogs to Champions

Chelsea’s path to the final wasn’t without challenges they suffered a group-stage defeat to Flamengo and battled past Fluminense in a tense semifinal. However, their performance in the final was anything but tentative. The victory marks Chelsea’s second Club World Cup title in four years and the first under Maresca’s leadership.

With Palmer, Joao Pedro, and a young core that’s tactically maturing, this triumph could signal the start of a bold new era at Stamford Bridge.

PSG’s Dream Season Ends in Disappointment

For PSG, the defeat ends a campaign that had promised so much. After sweeping past Inter Miami, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid en route to the final—and clinching both Ligue 1 and the Champions League the Club World Cup seemed like a formality. But Chelsea had other ideas, and PSG’s search for a world title continues.