Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil to become champions

Argentina claimed the Copa America crown for the first time since 1993, defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janiero in Brazil on Sunday (July 11). Angel Di Maria's strike in the 22nd minute was enough for the Albiceleste to overcome Tite's men and end their run of failures in in major finals.

Although captain Lionel Messi was not at his best tonight, he ends his drought without an international title. The final was far from a classic, but Lionel Scaloni and his men will be elated to end Argentina's 28-year wait for the Copa America trophy.

(More to come)