Coronavirus: US Sassuolo Calcio becomes first Serie A club set to resume training

US Sassuolo Calcio has become the first club of Serie A to announce the resumption of its training activities amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought all the sporting activities across the globe at halt.

The Serie A team issue an official statement confirming that optional indivitual training sessions, in compliance with the rules of social distancing and without any gathering,will be allowed for the players at the Mapei Football Center from May 4.

The club further said that the players will be only allowed to access the field and that they would be prohibited from using the changing rooms, gyms and offices.

"Athletes will only be allowed access to the fields, in compliance with the rules of social distancing, while access to the structure of the Sports Center (changing rooms, gyms, offices) will be prohibited," the club added.

The individual sessions will take place from Monday to Friday, with 6 athletes divided into three fields per hour (one athlete for each half of the field). The sessions will not be attended by the technical staff while it will remain under the supervision of an emergency medical professional.

Earlier this week, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora had said Serie A looks unlikely to resume this season because of coronavirus.

Italy had suspended the league campaign on March 9 as a part of the nationwide lockdown to combat the threat of the novel virus.

Notably, there are 12 rounds of matches which are still need to be played in Serie A as well as number of games from previous rounds. Titleholders Juventus are currently standing at the top spot, one point clear of Lazio.