NewsFootball
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo asks Manchester United for contract termination amid transfer saga, details HERE

Cristiano Ronaldo Football transfers news: The forward has asked Manchester United to release him from his contract with one year remaining

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo asks Manchester United for contract termination amid transfer saga, details HERE

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Premier League club Manchester United to release him from his contract, after weeks of waiting for a suitable offer from the other clubs. The Man United top-scorer last season asked the club to free him from his 360,000 euros salary per week on Thursday (July 28), as per Daily mail. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has informed the club to free him as the profilic goal-scorer wants to play the Champions League in the upcoming season. (Georgina wants Ronaldo to move to THIS city from Manchester)

The Red Devils have always stood their ground of expressing that they have no desire to sell the Portuguese international. Players along with the new coach Erik ten Hag have tried to change the 37-year-old's mindset of leaving the club, but he is still keen on leaving but in a professional manner. (Cristiano Ronaldo TROLLED by Russian club amid Manchester United transfer saga)

However, in between the transfer saga of Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward returned to training after missing out on the club's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia due to 'family issues'.

There are many reasons reported to the five-time Ballon d'Or holder's request of leaving the club. First, he was not satisfied with the club's signing for the upcoming season in comparison to what Liverpool and Manchester City have signed. Second, he thinks the club doesn't share the same ambition as he does of winning 'trophies'.

However, United did sign two major players - Lisandro Martinez who plays in the defence and Christian Eriksen, a fielder who is experienced of the Premier League during his time at Tottenham Hotspurs. Man United played a friendly against National League side Wrexham and won the game 4-1.

What next for Ronaldo if he leaves Manchester United?

With Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, publically coming out and denying all the rumours related to Cristiano Ronaldo with respect. Skysports say that as per a source, a move to Atletico Madrid should not be ruled out. The rumours were that the club are preparing to offload some of their players to afford Ronaldo's wages.

Photo Gallery

Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedRonaldo transfer newsPremier League

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are MPs causing so much ruckus in Monsoon session?
DNA Video
DNA: Painful story of Tribal community that will leave you stunned
DNA Video
DNA: Scam of fake shopping reviews
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How the ruckus in Parliament causing damage to the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Disadvantages of Freebie Politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What is the National Herald case all about?
DNA Video
DNA: Those states of India which are debt-ridden