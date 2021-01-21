Cristiano Ronaldo becomes top goal-scorer in football history, surpasses Josef Bican

Portugal and Juventus' goal-scoring phenom Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Josef Bican for the most goals scored for club and country in football history -- with his tally now at 760. The Juventus striker continued to defy his age since arriving from Real Madrid for around £100 million in 2018 - and his strike against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday has now moved him top of the all-time scoring charts.

The 35-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently moved past Brazil legend Pele (757) -- who moves down to third on the all-time list -- while Romario is fourth (743) and Ronaldo's Barcelona rival Lionel Messi makes up the top five (719).

Of his 760 official goals, 450 came during his nine-year spell at Real, while he netted 118 for Manchester United, 102 for his country Portugal, 85 for current club Juve and five at Sporting Lisbon.

His most prolific scoring year came in 2013 when he found the back of the net 69 times, but he also recorded 34 in 2007, 35 in 2008, 30 in 2009, 48 in 2010, 60 in 2011, 63 in 2012, 61 in 2014, 57 in 2015, 55 in 2016 and 53 in 2017.

The five-time Champions League winner's most prolific scoring season, though, was in 2011-12 - with 69 goals overall. Ronaldo scored 27 against Sevilla -- more than any other club -- while 25 were scored against Atletico Madrid and he managed 23 against Getafe.

At home, Ronaldo has 410 to his name, with 304 coming away and 46 at neutral venues. He scored 46 hat-tricks, 136 doubles and there were eight occasions where he scored four times in a match, scoring five times in a game twice.

His La Liga tally stands at a total of 311, with 134 in the Champions League, 84 in the Premier League, 67 in Serie A, 30 in World Cup qualifying, 31 in qualifying for the European Championships, 13 in the FA Cup and seven at the World Cup.

Ronaldo, who also won the Euros and Nations League with Portugal, and has scored 15 goals in 14 Serie A games this season, recently revealed his desire to continue playing for "many, many years" despite his age.