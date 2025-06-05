Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Germany Jinx Scores 137th International Goal, Fires Portugal Into UEFA Nations League Final

UEFA 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo made history once again as Portugal defeated Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League semifinal in Munich on Wednesday. The 40-year-old scored his 137th international goal and helped his team reach their second Nations League final.

Germany Take the Lead Early

Germany looked strong after the break, taking the lead in the 48th minute. Young star Florian Wirtz scored with a well-placed header, giving the home side the advantage.

Portugal Fight Back with Two Quick Goals

Portugal’s comeback began in the 63rd minute when substitute Francisco Conceicao scored a stunning long-range goal to level the score at 1-1. Just five minutes later, Nuno Mendes set up Ronaldo, who calmly tapped the ball into an empty net to make it 2-1.

Ronaldo Sets More Records

With this goal, Ronaldo became the oldest player ever to score against Germany. It was also his first win over the German national team after losing all four previous encounters. His goal ended a personal losing streak and helped Portugal defeat Germany for the first time in 25 years, and their first win in Germany in over four decades.

Roberto Martinez's Strategy Pays Off

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez made key substitutions that changed the game. Champions League winner Vitinha, fresh off helping PSG beat Inter Milan at the same stadium, added control in midfield after coming on. Conceicao’s goal and Ronaldo’s strike soon followed.

Strong Performances Across the Pitch

PSG stars Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes were part of the starting XI, showing their consistency at the international level. Germany handed Nick Woltemade his first start, but he couldn’t help prevent the loss. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made some important saves but couldn’t stop Portugal from sealing the win.

Portugal Wait for Final Opponent

Portugal will now prepare for the Nations League final, where they will face the winner of the other semifinal between Spain and France. Spain are looking to become the first team to retain the Nations League title, while France will be led by Kylian Mbappe.