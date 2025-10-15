Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History, Becomes All-Time Top Scorer In World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made history, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. On October 14, 2025, during Portugal's 2-2 draw with Hungary at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Ronaldo scored twice, bringing his tally in World Cup qualifiers to 41 goals. This surpasses the previous record of 39 goals held by Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz.

Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Brace Against Hungary

The match saw Hungary take an early lead through Attila Szalai in the 8th minute. Ronaldo quickly responded in the 22nd minute, levelling the score and marking the goal that secured him the World Cup qualifiers record. Just before halftime, he added a second goal to give Portugal a 2-1 advantage. Despite Ronaldo’s heroics, Hungary managed to equalise in stoppage time, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Most goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 41

Carlos Ruiz (Guatemala) - 39

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 36

Ali Daei (Iran) - 35

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) - 33

Continuing a Legendary Career

At 40 years old, Ronaldo continues to defy age and expectations. With the two goals against Hungary, his overall international tally reached 143 goals in 225 appearances, and his total career goals across club and country now stand at 947. This milestone further cements his legacy as one of the greatest footballers in history.

Portugal remains at the top of Group F in the World Cup qualifiers, well-positioned to secure their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo’s form shows that even in the later stages of his career, he continues to deliver record-breaking performances on the international stage