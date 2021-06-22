Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to play together? Barcelona President Joan Laporta hints at possibility

The dream union could happen! Arguably the best footballers ever – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – could play together at Camp Nou, Barcelona as per a report in AS. That is exactly what the newly-elected President of Barcelona Joan Laporta wants. Laporta wants to sign Ronaldo, but for that to happen the finances have to be worked out, as Ronaldo will not come easy.

Meanwhile, speculations about Ronaldo and Messi leaving their respective clubs have been rife since their early exit from the Champions League. While Ronaldo has been linked with Manchester United and PSG, Messi too, has been linked with PSG and Manchester City.

It would be interesting to see what future holds in store for the two modern legends. Also, Messi’s contract at the Camp Nou is actually set to expire at the end of the month and he’s yet to sign a new deal with the club. On the other hand, Ronaldo’s contract with Juventus ends next season.

Currently, both football icons are on national duty. While Ronaldo is featuring in the EURO 2020 for Portugal, Messi is a part of the Argentina side in the ongoing Copa America 2021. Both the players have been in top form and have been contributing to the victory of their respective sides.