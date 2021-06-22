हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ronaldo-Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to play together? Barcelona President Joan Laporta hints at possibility

As per reports in Spain, Barcelona are planning a sensational move for Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to play together? Barcelona President Joan Laporta hints at possibility
File image (Source: Twitter)

The dream union could happen! Arguably the best footballers ever – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – could play together at Camp Nou, Barcelona as per a report in AS. That is exactly what the newly-elected President of Barcelona Joan Laporta wants. Laporta wants to sign Ronaldo, but for that to happen the finances have to be worked out, as Ronaldo will not come easy.

Meanwhile, speculations about Ronaldo and Messi leaving their respective clubs have been rife since their early exit from the Champions League. While Ronaldo has been linked with Manchester United and PSG, Messi too, has been linked with PSG and Manchester City.

It would be interesting to see what future holds in store for the two modern legends. Also, Messi’s contract at the Camp Nou is actually set to expire at the end of the month and he’s yet to sign a new deal with the club. On the other hand, Ronaldo’s contract with Juventus ends next season.

Currently, both football icons are on national duty. While Ronaldo is featuring in the EURO 2020 for Portugal, Messi is a part of the Argentina side in the ongoing Copa America 2021. Both the players have been in top form and have been contributing to the victory of their respective sides.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ronaldo-MessiBarcelonaLionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo
Next
Story

Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca: Netherlands fans cheer for ‘best front three’ at Euro 2020, pic goes viral

Must Watch

PT26M33S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why is the Congress party away from 'rashtra manch'?