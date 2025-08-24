Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Historic 100th Goal But, Trophy Eludes Al-Nassr Again

Cristiano Ronaldo reached yet another historic milestone in his glittering career, but it came on a night that ended in heartbreak for him and Al-Nassr. The Portuguese legend netted his 100th goal for Al-Nassr during the Saudi Super Cup final, becoming the first footballer in history to score 100 or more goals for four different clubs. However, his century strike was not enough to secure silverware, as Al-Ahli edged past Al-Nassr in a penalty shootout to clinch the trophy.

Ronaldo’s Record-Breaking Moment

At 40 years of age, Ronaldo continues to defy the limits of longevity in football. His milestone goal came in the 41st minute when he converted a penalty with trademark composure, giving Al-Nassr the lead in front of a packed Hong Kong Stadium. The strike cemented his name alongside Real Madrid (450 goals), Manchester United (145 goals), and Juventus (101 goals), further showcasing his incredible consistency across top leagues and competitions.

A Final Filled with Drama

Ronaldo’s opener was short-lived, as Franck Kessié equalized for Al-Ahli just before halftime. In the second half, Marcelo Brozović restored Al-Nassr’s lead in the 82nd minute, raising hopes of a long-awaited major trophy for Ronaldo and his club. But dramatically, Roger Ibáñez headed in a late equalizer for Al-Ahli to make it 2-2, forcing the match into extra time.

With no goals in the additional 30 minutes, the game went to penalties. While Ronaldo confidently buried his spot kick, Al-Nassr faltered as one of their players missed. Al-Ahli, on the other hand, were flawless from the spot, winning 5-3 to lift the Super Cup.

Trophy Drought Continues for Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

The result was a bitter pill to swallow for Ronaldo, who has now endured several near misses with Al-Nassr in domestic and continental competitions. Despite his incredible personal performances and unmatched goal-scoring record, silverware has remained elusive since his move to Saudi Arabia in 2023.

The defeat left Ronaldo visibly emotional at full-time, as Al-Ahli players celebrated their triumph. For Al-Nassr, it was yet another reminder of how close they have come, only to fall short at the final hurdle.