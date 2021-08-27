Cristiano Ronaldo returns at Old Trafford: Here's how current and former Manchester United players reacted

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be seen at the Old Trafford as his former club Manchester United on Friday reached an agreement with Italian giants Juventus for the transfer of the Portuguese forward. The striker is returning to the club after his move to Real Madrid in 2009, where he helped the Spanish club win numerous European glories apart from the domestic titles.

Financial details of the deal are yet to be disclosed but considering the British and Italian media reports, United have agreed upon 25 million euros for arguably the biggest transfer of the season. Soon after the announcement, both current and former United players took to Twitter to share their views on the homecoming. Here are a few reactions:

How are you feeling @ManUtd fans? Always dreamt but never expected that it would happen! Welcome back in Manchester @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L5xDwJhWqU — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) August 27, 2021

Big respect to the @ManUtd hierarchy for making this happen…@Cristiano is back home & I’m BUZZZING!!! See you soon my friend. RF https://t.co/x8WAWBYee1 pic.twitter.com/Uu8Lu4nMoK — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 27, 2021

Wow wow wow, he’s home @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021

People have to calm down sometimes!!! He say he’s coming home relaxxx man now i can post it BIGGEST TRANSFER IN FOOTBALL HISTORY #ilovethisgame @Cristiano @ManUtd #loyalty #positive4evra #manchesterunited pic.twitter.com/Zpyl5A0HWu — Patrice Evra (@Evra) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, former footballer Gary Lineker and Jamaican legend Usain Bolt also joined the bandwagon and hailed the move.

Breaking news: @Cristiano is going back to @ManUtd. Wow! Just Wow. What a signing. What a transfer window for United. What a home coming. Love it. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Ronaldo left a heartfelt note after ending his three-year stint with Juventus and that the club will always hold a dear place in his heart.

Before his move to Spain, Ronaldo made a legacy for himself in the six seasons (2003-2009) he was at Old Trafford, winning eight major trophies plus the Ballon d`Or as the world`s best player in 2008. At United, the Portuguese striker netted 118 times and also went to win the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, also the year when he helped the Red Devils claim their last Champions League title.