Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo returns at Old Trafford: Here's how current and former Manchester United players reacted

Soon after the announcement, both current and former Manchester United players took to Twitter to share their views on Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns at Old Trafford: Here's how current and former Manchester United players reacted
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo kissing the Premier League trophy (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be seen at the Old Trafford as his former club Manchester United on Friday reached an agreement with Italian giants Juventus for the transfer of the Portuguese forward. The striker is returning to the club after his move to Real Madrid in 2009, where he helped the Spanish club win numerous European glories apart from the domestic titles. 

Financial details of the deal are yet to be disclosed but considering the British and Italian media reports, United have agreed upon 25 million euros for arguably the biggest transfer of the season. Soon after the announcement, both current and former United players took to Twitter to share their views on the homecoming. Here are a few reactions: 

Meanwhile, former footballer Gary Lineker and Jamaican legend Usain Bolt also joined the bandwagon and hailed the move.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo left a heartfelt note after ending his three-year stint with Juventus and that the club will always hold a dear place in his heart.

Before his move to Spain, Ronaldo made a legacy for himself in the six seasons (2003-2009) he was at Old Trafford, winning eight major trophies plus the Ballon d`Or as the world`s best player in 2008. At United, the Portuguese striker netted 118 times and also went to win the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, also the year when he helped the Red Devils claim their last Champions League title.

