Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Begin 2026 World Cup Qualifying Campaign With A Statement Win

Portugal kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying journey in emphatic style, thrashing Armenia 5-0 in Yerevan to mark a perfect start in Group F. The victory was not only dominant on the field but also emotional off it, as the team paid tribute to Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away in July, with a minute’s silence before the match.

Ronaldo Shines at 40

At the heart of Portugal’s performance was their legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 40 years of age continues to defy expectations. The veteran striker scored twice, extending his world-record tally to 140 international goals. His sharp finishing and relentless energy underlined why he remains a key figure as Portugal targets a place in the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Ronaldo was well supported by João Félix, who netted twice, and João Cancelo, who also got on the scoresheet, as Portugal tore apart the Armenian defense with pace and precision.

Road Ahead in Group F

Portugal has been drawn into Group F, alongside Armenia, Hungary, and the Republic of Ireland. The qualification format will see the group winner advance directly to the World Cup, while the runner-up heads to the UEFA play-offs.

The five-time World Cup participants are strong favorites to top their group, given their depth and current form under manager Roberto Martínez. However, upcoming clashes with Hungary and Ireland are expected to be sterner tests of their consistency.

Tribute and Motivation

Beyond the scoreline, Portugal’s win carried deep sentiment. The tribute to Diogo Jota unified both players and fans, adding a sense of purpose to their campaign. Manager Martínez emphasized after the game that the squad is “playing with Jota in our hearts,” a message that resonated across Portuguese football.

With Ronaldo leading from the front and a blend of seasoned stars and rising talents in the squad, Portugal looks well-poised to secure an early qualification for the 2026 World Cup.