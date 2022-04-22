Cristiano Ronaldo recently via Instagram announced the sad news of his newborn baby's demise. The couple, Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez last year announced that they were expecting twins, which would've made their family of 8 members.

Days after the unfortunate event, Georgina and Ronaldo's new baby twin daughter finally got home on Thursday (April 21). The Manchester United star shared a post on his Instagram where he's seen with his partner Georgina and all the other 5 kids.

Ronaldo captioned the post, "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

In the post, every member of Ronaldo's family is present. Starting from the left, Georgina is sitting with the eldest son, Cristiano Jr and twins Eva and Mateo alongside them. Ronaldo is holding the new born baby girl with daughter Alana along side him.

All about Ronaldo's other 4 kids

Alana Martina, who was born in November 2017, was the first child Georgina gave birth to with Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Jr is the eldest of all the children Ronaldo has who was born in 2010 June and his mother remains undisclosed to the World as she signed a contract to never announce her right over the child. Once Ronaldo was asked if the child wanted to know about his mother what would he do? " I will tell him who she is if he asks me at the right time, when he's old and mature enough" the Portuguese had replied.

Eva and Mateo were twins born in June 2017 and Ronaldo did confirm that he became a father to those children via surrogacy.