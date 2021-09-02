हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo world record: Fans bill Portugal captain ‘Greatest of all time’

The 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo scored two late headers – to break and then extend the record – after he had a penalty saved by Ireland's Gavin Bazunu.

Cristiano Ronaldo world record: Fans bill Portugal captain 'Greatest of all time'
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 110th and 111th international goal for Portugal. (Photo: Reuters)

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo broke the world record for goals scored in men's international football as he hit his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in their dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland.

The 36-year-old scored two late headers – to break and then extend the record – after he had a penalty saved by Ireland’s Gavin Bazunu.

Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006, held the record which Ronaldo equalled with a double against France at Euro 2020. The Manchester United forward has also equalled former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos’ European record for men’s caps – with his 180th Portugal appearance.

Fans and social media couldn’t keep calm over yet another record by Ronaldo, who completed his move back to Manchester United this week. “BREAKING: @cristiano scores twice for Portugal and becomes the greatest goalscorer in international football history. He is, indisputably, the Goat,” TV personality Piers Morgan tweeted.

“You have become not only a national hero but an international icon and a role model for aspiring players all around the world. Parabéns, Cristiano!” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

Another fan said Ronaldo proved himself to be the GOAT (Greatest of all time) once again. “2 last minute goals. This is why he proves to be the GOAT. Breaking record after record. Surprising me more and more. It will never repeat #ronaldo”.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking goal here…

Six minutes into stoppage time, Ronaldo made it 111 in 180 games to break Irish hearts after defender John Egan gave his nation the lead in the 45th.

“I’m very happy, not only because I beat the record but for the special moments that we had,” Ronaldo said. “Two goals at the end of the game is so tough, but I have to appreciate what the team did. We believed until the end.”

