हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's fan slams Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or victories

Last year, Messi surpassed Ronaldo with his six Ballons d'Or award with that of the Portugal striker's five when he lifted the honour again in December 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s fan slams Lionel Messi&#039;s Ballon d&#039;Or victories

A fan of Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed Barcelona forward Lionel Messi's six-time Ballon d'Or wins , saying that half of the Argentinian's victories came under controversial circumstances.

Last year, Messi surpassed Ronaldo with his six Ballons d'Or award with that of the Portugal striker's five when he lifted the honour again in December 2019. The win also took Barcelona's Ballons d'Or tally to 12 to Real Madrid's 11.

Ronaldo was the first striker out of the two to clinch France Football's flagship prize when he won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008.

Messi then went on to collect the gong for the four times in a row before Ronaldo bounced back to collect the golden ball for two successive years.

The Barcelona striker once again won the Ballon d'Or award in 2015 before Ronaldo levelled the score by winning it in 2016 and 2017.

Luka Modric collected the 2018 trophy with Real Madrid. However, Messi went past Ronaldo last year by taking his overall tally to six.

Recently, a Twitter user with a name CR7 Rap Rhymes created a comprehensive threat, stating that three of Messi's Ballon d'Or awards came under controversial circumstances while only one of Ronaldo's five could be questioned.

The Twitter user first stated that Wesley Sneijder deserved to lift the trophy in 2010 because he clinched the treble with Inter Milan and helped the Dutch national team to reach the FIFA World Cup final but Messi won the award due to 'favouritism'.

The user then outlined Messi's 2012 Ballon d'Or award, saying that the striker might have scored a stagerring 91 goals that season, he failed to guide Barcelona to win in the Champions League or La Liga.

Meanwhile, the user also felt that the last year's award belonged to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for guiding Liverpool to Champions League glory.

Let us take a look at the full Twitter thread:

 

 

Earlier this month, the UEFA had suspended Champions League, Europa League indefinitely amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

Tags:
Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiBallon d'Or awardfootballBarcelonaJuventus
Next
Story

I feared sacking during early days at Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp
Corona Meter
  • 21393Confirmed
  • 4258Discharged
  • 681Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M19S

No fear of Centre's strict law, 'attack' on doctors again