Cristiano Ronaldo's fan slams Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or victories

A fan of Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed Barcelona forward Lionel Messi's six-time Ballon d'Or wins , saying that half of the Argentinian's victories came under controversial circumstances.

Last year, Messi surpassed Ronaldo with his six Ballons d'Or award with that of the Portugal striker's five when he lifted the honour again in December 2019. The win also took Barcelona's Ballons d'Or tally to 12 to Real Madrid's 11.

Ronaldo was the first striker out of the two to clinch France Football's flagship prize when he won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008.

Messi then went on to collect the gong for the four times in a row before Ronaldo bounced back to collect the golden ball for two successive years.

The Barcelona striker once again won the Ballon d'Or award in 2015 before Ronaldo levelled the score by winning it in 2016 and 2017.

Luka Modric collected the 2018 trophy with Real Madrid. However, Messi went past Ronaldo last year by taking his overall tally to six.

Recently, a Twitter user with a name CR7 Rap Rhymes created a comprehensive threat, stating that three of Messi's Ballon d'Or awards came under controversial circumstances while only one of Ronaldo's five could be questioned.

The Twitter user first stated that Wesley Sneijder deserved to lift the trophy in 2010 because he clinched the treble with Inter Milan and helped the Dutch national team to reach the FIFA World Cup final but Messi won the award due to 'favouritism'.

The user then outlined Messi's 2012 Ballon d'Or award, saying that the striker might have scored a stagerring 91 goals that season, he failed to guide Barcelona to win in the Champions League or La Liga.

Meanwhile, the user also felt that the last year's award belonged to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for guiding Liverpool to Champions League glory.

Let us take a look at the full Twitter thread:

A short thread about Ballon Dor controversy! 3 out of Messi's six Bdors have been controversial While only 1 out of Ronaldo's 5 can be seen controversial pic.twitter.com/7KSEhrUIaa — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) April 18, 2020

In 2012 Messi only had a CDR to show for his achievements. His 91 goals were of no use coz when needed he disappeared in the title decider Clasico at Camp Nou & also disappointed in the UCL SF against Chelsea Iniesta won the EURO but he was overlooked just to give Messi a career pic.twitter.com/WKqEaEkw7E — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) April 18, 2020

Now if we look at Ronaldo, only 2013 can be seen controversial when Ribery deserved it more. Ribery had a fantastic collective season in 2013 so I'd say he deserved the 2013 Bdor ahead of Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/iW63EgZApg — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) April 18, 2020

Its pretty clear that without favourism and courtesy awards, Ronaldo is way clear of Messi. But the only reason Messi is still in the same debate is coz of clear favourism and robbing other players awards. Ronaldo is the most hated person in the World just coz he is too good. pic.twitter.com/54esTLoOPS — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) April 18, 2020

