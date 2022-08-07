Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will take on Brighton in Premier League clash today. Ahead of the contest, former Man United star Wayne Rooney has sad that club should led Ronaldo go if he wants to. Rooney believes that the club must let Cristiano Ronaldo leave if they are to build a successful team for the future under new manager Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who re-signed for United from Juventus last season, reportedly wants a move away from Old Trafford after the team`s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

"I think United should let Cristiano Ronaldo go. It`s not that Ronaldo can`t play in a Ten Hag team. He can play in any team," Rooney, who now manages Major League Soccer side DC United, wrote in a column https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/wayne-rooney-why-manchester-united-must-let-cristiano-ronaldo-leave-qd37pfvq7 for the Times newspaper.

"Ronny will always score you goals. But my personal view is that United aren`t ready to challenge for the title now, so the aim has to be to build a team that can win the league in the next three to four years, and you have to plan for that."

What do you think Erik's first #PL starting line-up will be?



Have your say in United Predictions #MUFC || #MUNBHA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 7, 2022

Ronaldo netted 24 times in all competitions last season, emerging as one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise forgettable campaign for United that saw them finish sixth.

Ten Hag this week said he was happy to have a "top striker" like Ronaldo in the squad and looking forward to working with him.

Rooney, who is United`s all-time leading scorer, added he was hopeful that Ten Hag would be able to establish a clear playing style at his former club.

"I couldn`t work out what they were trying to do in terms of game plan, or see any patterns of play," Rooney said of last season.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will Manchester United vs Brighton football match be played?

The Manchester United vs Brighton match will be played on August 7, Sunday.

What time does Manchester United vs Brighton match start?

The Manchester United vs Brighton will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will Manchester United vs Brighton be played?

The Manchester United vs Brighton match will be played in Old Trafford Manchester.

Which channel will broadcast Manchester United vs Brighton match in India?

The Manchester United vs Brighton will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Brighton match in India?

The live streaming of Manchester United vs Brighton will be available on Hotstar.