Crystal Palace Creates History, Edges Liverpool On Penalties In Wembley Thriller

Crystal Palace capped off their remarkable rise under Oliver Glasner by claiming the 2025 FA Community Shield, defeating Premier League champions Liverpool 3–2 on penalties after a gripping 2-2 draw at Wembley. The win marked Palace’s first-ever Community Shield triumph, adding to their FA Cup victory earlier this year.

Liverpool looked in complete control early on, with debutant Hugo Ekitike striking in the 4th minute and Jeremie Frimpong doubling the lead in the 21st. However, Palace showed the resilience that has become their trademark. Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty in the 17th minute to halve the deficit, and with 13 minutes remaining, Ismaïla Sarr smashed home the equalizer to set up a dramatic finish.

When 90 minutes couldn’t separate the sides, the match went to a penalty shootout. The momentum immediately shifted Palace’s way as Mohamed Salah missed Liverpool’s opening spot-kick. Dean Henderson, who has developed a reputation for big-game heroics, denied both Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott with superb saves.

With the scores at 3-2 in the shootout, substitute Justin Devenny stepped up and rifled his penalty into the roof of the net, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Palace fans.

Speaking after the win, Henderson praised his teammates’ determination: “We never gave up. Even when they went 2-0 up, we believed we could get back into it. These are the moments you live for as a footballer.”

The victory not only gives Crystal Palace more silverware but also sends a strong message ahead of the new season: they are no longer underdogs, but a side capable of beating England’s elite on the biggest stages.