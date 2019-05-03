close

David de Gea will start at Huddersfield: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Image Credits: Twitter/@D_DeGea

Under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will start at Huddersfield on Sunday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

After a string of underwhelming performances, De Gea`s position under the bar was under the scanner, but an injury to No. 2 keeper Sergio Romero in training removed a potential selection headache for Solskjaer.

"He [De Gea] will play," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday as quoted by ESPNFC.

"Sergio was injured [on Thursday] so didn`t train, tweaked his knee, and David has been training well this week.

"David is confident and looking forward to the next two games. He wants to prove how good a goalkeeper he is. He has got all my confidence," Solskjaer added.

Spain goalkeeper De Gea, rated as one of the best in the world, made mistakes in his last five games, including a high-profile gaffe during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

