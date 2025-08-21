Debutant Diamond Harbour FC Stuns East Bengal, Reaches Durand Cup 2025 Final

Durand Cup 2025: Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) scripted one of the biggest fairytales of the Durand Cup 2025 by storming into the final on debut. The I-League 2 champions defeated Kolkata giants East Bengal 2-1 in the semifinal at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday, shocking a crowd of nearly 19,000. With this victory, DHFC booked their place in the title clash against defending champions NorthEast United FC on Saturday.

DHFC’s Road To The Final

The debutant side has been a revelation in the tournament. After eliminating Jamshedpur FC, the former Indian Super League Shield winners, in the quarterfinal, DHFC showed tremendous character to carry that momentum into the semifinal. Their organized play, defensive discipline, and clinical finishing helped them stay unfazed against East Bengal’s attacking threats.

Action-Packed Second Half

The first half ended goalless despite both sides creating several chances. East Bengal’s Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos wasted at least four clear opportunities, while Brazilian playmaker Miguel Ferreira came close twice, including a shot that rattled the woodwork in the 79th minute.

The deadlock finally broke in the 66th minute when Spanish defender Mikel Kortazar scored a stunning overhead volley to put DHFC ahead. But East Bengal hit back immediately, as defender Anwar Ali equalized with a thunderous long-range strike just a minute later, giving the home fans hope.

Jobby Justin Strikes Against Former Club

The turning point arrived in the 83rd minute when East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill failed to collect the ball cleanly. Former East Bengal striker Jobby Justin pounced on the error to tap home the decisive goal for DHFC. It was a moment of heartbreak for East Bengal fans, as their ex-player became the architect of their downfall.

East Bengal Falters Under Pressure

Despite being handed eight minutes of added time, East Bengal could not break through DHFC’s well-drilled defense. Their emotional high after the famous Kolkata derby win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant seemed to fade, as they lacked sharpness in front of goal.

Historic Moment For DHFC

The result marked a historic achievement for DHFC, a club that only recently earned promotion to I-League 2. Reaching the Durand Cup final on debut highlights their rise in Indian football and their ability to challenge established heavyweights.