Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool Star Dead On Spot Along With Brother After Car Crash In Spain

The global football community is reeling from the devastating loss of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away in a car accident early Thursday morning. He was just 28. His younger brother, André Silva, 25, also perished in the crash.

The Tragedy Unfolds

According to reports from the Spanish Civil Guard and local emergency services, the accident occurred on the A-52 highway near Zamora in northwestern Spain. The brothers were reportedly traveling in a Lamborghini, returning from a private family engagement, when a tyre burst caused the vehicle to lose control during an overtaking maneuver. The car veered off the road, flipped, and burst into flames upon impact. Both men died at the scene. Authorities believe excessive speed and the high-performance vehicle’s response to the tyre failure may have contributed to the crash, though investigations are still ongoing.

A Life and Career Cut Short

Born Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, Jota rose from humble beginnings in Massarelos, Portugal, to become a Premier League star and one of Europe’s most technically gifted forwards. After spells at Paços de Ferreira, Atlético Madrid, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jota signed for Liverpool in 2020, becoming an integral part of Jürgen Klopp’s attacking force. In five seasons at Anfield, he notched 65 goals in 182 appearances, helping the club secure multiple titles, including:

Premier League (2024–25)

FA Cup (2021–22)

EFL Cup (2021–22, 2023–24)

Internationally, Jota earned 49 caps and scored 13 goals for Portugal, debuting in 2019. He was instrumental in their 2019 and 2025 UEFA Nations League triumphs and represented the national team in Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A Personal Joy Turned to Grief

The accident occurred just days after Jota celebrated his wedding to long-time partner Rute Cardoso on June 22, 2025. The couple, who have three children together, had recently returned from their honeymoon. Jota’s younger brother, André Silva, not to be confused with the RB Leipzig striker of the same name, was a popular local entrepreneur in Porto.

In an era where stardom often overshadows humility, Diogo Jota stood apart, talented, grounded, and irreplaceable. His journey was tragically brief, but his impact will echo through football history forever.