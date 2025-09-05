Emotional Scenes as Lionel Messi Plays Final Game in Argentina, Says ‘I Won’t Make It’ To Next World Cup

Lionel Messi was visibly emotional after playing what was confirmed to be his final competitive match on home soil, as Argentina defeated Venezuela 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Scoring twice himself, along with a goal from Lautaro Martínez, Messi signed off in style in front of fans he described as part of a dream scenario.

Speaking after the match, Messi reflected on the significance of the moment. “There are so many emotions, I’ve experienced so many things on this field,” he said. “It’s always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We’ve been enjoying match after match for many years. I’m very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.”

He went on to describe how special it was to feel the support of the home crowd at this stage of his career. “For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here, too, in my country with my people. For many years, a lot of things were said, but well, I’ll stay with all the good. All the good with the group that tried it couldn’t get it and concentrate. Then, I was given it and some of the players in the roster and the past one. Everything we lived was beautiful. Today was the last one for points here.”

Argentina had already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup before kickoff, sitting comfortably at the top of the CONMEBOL standings with 35 points from 16 games. Attention quickly shifted to Messi’s future, especially with the next World Cup being held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

When asked about the possibility of playing in the 2026 edition, Messi explained that nothing was certain. “Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don’t think I’ll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it,” the Inter Miami forward said. “But well, we’re almost there, so I’m excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel.”

He continued by stressing the importance of honesty regarding his physical condition. “I’m trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don’t, honestly, I don’t have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don’t feel good. So we’ll see. I haven’t made a decision about the World Cup. I’ll finish the season, then I’ll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we’ll see how I feel. Hopefully, I’ll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I’ll decide.”

Messi remains Argentina’s all-time leading goalscorer and their most-capped player. He made his World Cup debut in 2006 at the age of 18 and has since played a decisive role for La Albiceleste, appearing in the 2014 and 2022 finals, with the ultimate highlight being his World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022.

Although Argentina will travel to Guayaquil to take on Ecuador in their next qualifier to conclude this international window, Messi confirmed he will not feature in the match.