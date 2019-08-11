close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
English Premier League

EPL: Mohamed Salah comforts star-struck Liverpool fan who injured nose

Having spotted the youngster in pain, Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah circled round to check on him before offering to pose for pictures with them.

EPL: Mohamed Salah comforts star-struck Liverpool fan who injured nose
Image Credits: Reuters

A young Liverpool supporter`s attempt to get a glimpse of his hero Mohamed Salah left him with a bloodied nose but the pain was quickly forgotten when the Egyptian striker showed his compassionate side by posing for photos.

Louis Fowler, 11, crashed into a lamppost and fell to the ground with blood coming out of his nose after he and his younger brother Isaac ran beside Salah`s car on Saturday while waving at the Liverpool player, Sky News reported.

Having spotted the youngster in pain, Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah circled round to check on him before offering to pose for pictures with them. 

"Mo was apologetic and caring and was really compassionate towards the boys and made them feel so much better," Fowler`s stepfather Joe Cooper told Sky News.

"@MoSalah thank you for coming back to check on my boys after Louis KO`d himself trying to get a wave," Cooper added on Twitter with pictures of the forward with the two boys.

"He loves you so much and the pain went away instantly when you came to give them a hug. A nose reset worth well worth it he said. You are a top man and a true gent! #EgyptianKing."

Tags:
English Premier LeagueLiverpoolMohamed Salahfootball
Next
Story

Barcelona defeat Napoli 4-0 in pre-season friendly

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Breaking News: Ahead of Eid, Mobile van delivering LPG cylinders in Kashmir