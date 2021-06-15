Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him, here’s why

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most supremely fit footballer even at the age of 36 years. No wonder that heading into his fifty Euro Championships, Ronaldo still remains one of the most feared strikers in the world.

Ronaldo and Portugal will open the defence of the UEFA Euro Championships crown against Hungary on Tuesday (June 15) night at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest. Ahead of the clash, the Juventus striker attended a press conference on Monday.

Ronaldo arrived at the press conference along with coach Fernando Santos. A couple of bottles of Coca-Cola were placed in front of him but Ronaldo decided to remove them from the camera angle altogether. He instead lifted a water bottle and asked everyone to ‘drink water’ instead.

Quite a few were left surprised seeing Ronaldo’s actions. Even coach Santos looked a little surprised to see Ronaldo removing the two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him. Here's the video:

Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because they put Coca Cola in front of him at the Portugal press conference, instead of water! He moved them and said "Drink water" pic.twitter.com/U1aJg9PcXq — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 14, 2021

Ronaldo has set the benchmark for an top-class footballer over his long and illustrious career. Ronaldo had previously opened about his dislike for junk food. The Juventus star has explained his son about the same a few times too.

“I’m tough with my son,” Cristiano had recently said. “Sometimes he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta, he eats crisps and he knows I don’t like it.”

Ronaldo said on Monday he was looking forward to beginning Euro 2020 in front of a packed Puskas Arena against Hungary as he prepares to lead defending champions Portugal. Ronaldo’s Portugal have been placed in Group F which is being labelled as ‘Group of Death’ in Euro 2020. The group has giants like France and Germany alongside Portugal while Hungary is the fourth team.

Portugal, who are the defending champions, had beaten France in the final in 2016 to lift the trophy. Ronaldo would be determined to repeat the same this time around and also try to add a few more personal feathers to his decorated cap.

Among the biggest targets for Ronaldo in Euro 2020 is to surpass Ali Daei’s tally of international goals. The Iran legend has 109 goals for his country in professional football to his name while Ronaldo is presently sitting on 104.