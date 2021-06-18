हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Euro 2020

Euro 2020: Russia coach defies Cristiano Ronaldo Coca-Cola snub, watch video

The Russian football coach Stanislav Cherchesov after the win picked up the bottle that was kept in front of him and took a few sips of the fizzy drink and also toasted it with Aleksei Miranchuk.

Russia football coach Stanislav Cherchesov taking a sip of Coca-Cola during a UEFA Euro 2020 press conference. (Source: Twitter)

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines ahead of his team’s UEFA Euro 2020 opener against Hungary when he decided to place Coca-Cola bottles aside at the press conference. Ronaldo’s act hurt the brand as they incurred losses to the tune of $4 billion.

The biggest talking point of the UEFA Euro 2020 took an interesting turn when Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov decided to take a sip of Coca-Cola after the 1-0 win over Finland in a Group B fixture.

The Russian coach after the win picked up the bottle that was kept in front of him and took a few sips of the fizzy drink and also toasted it with Aleksei Miranchuk.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo found some support when Italy’s man-of-the-match Manuel Locatelli and French superstar Paul Pogba joined the ‘Remove the Bottle’ club after they too moved their coke bottles during the presser.

Ronaldo, who is known to be very particular about his health, had expressed his displeasure during the Global Soccer Awards last year when he revealed that he scolds his son often if he has Coke.

Bollywood star Amrita Rao has also reacted to the Coca-Cola debate with her reaction to popular meme from her ‘Vivaah’ with Shahid Kapoor. The actress has reacted to the viral meme featuring her and Ronaldo and came up with a pun. “Wat’er Are U Saying,” she wrote reacting to the meme shared by a Twitter user.

Earlier, a report in The Daily Star suggested that Ronaldo’s act resulted in Coca-Cola’s share price falling by 1.6% as it went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion, which is a loss of $4 billion (INR 29,000 Crore).

