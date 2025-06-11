FIFA Club World Cup 2025: 32 Teams, 12 Cities, 1 Billion Dollar Prize Money - All You Need To Know
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 isn’t just a tournament; it’s a new era for club football. With top clubs from every continent competing in a World Cup-style showdown across the United States.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, or revamped Intercontinental Cup, kicks off on June 14 in the USA, marking the launch of the tournament’s new 32-team format. With the final set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium, this competition promises a month of thrilling matches featuring the globe’s top clubs.
Tournament Overview
This edition expands from just seven teams to a full 32, adopting a format reminiscent of the FIFA World Cup. It comprises a group stage (June 14–26), followed by knockout rounds starting June 28, culminating in the final on July 13.
Twelve U.S. cities, such as Miami, Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York, are hosting matches across twelve stadiums, including the iconic Rose Bowl and MetLife Stadium.
Tournament Schedule & Format
The tournament will take place from June 15 to July 13, with matches held across 12 major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Miami, and Seattle.
Key Dates:
- Group Stage: June 15 – June 30
- Round of 16: July 2 – July 5
- Quarter-finals: July 7 – July 8
- Semi-finals: July 10 – July 11
- Final: July 13 at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
The format mirrors that of the FIFA World Cup:
- 8 groups of 4 teams each
- The top 2 teams from each group advance to the Round of 16
- All matches will be single-legged knockout fixtures from the Round of 16 onward
Qualified Teams (32 Clubs)
Clubs qualify via FIFA's new multi-year continental ranking method, combining recent continental winners and top-ranked teams:
- UEFA (12): Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter Milan, Porto, Benfica, Dortmund, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg
- CONMEBOL (6): Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, Botafogo, River Plate, Boca Juniors
- AFC (4): Al Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain, Ulsan Hyundai
- CAF (4): Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, Espérance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns
- CONCACAF (4 + host): Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Pachuca, Los Angeles FC, plus Inter Miami as the host nation's extra slot
- OFC (1): Auckland City
Prize Pool & Prestige
FIFA has invested a massive $1 billion prize pool, with champions potentially earning up to $100 million. The tournament also awards a permanent champions badge on the winning club’s kit through 2029.
