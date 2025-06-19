FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Where To Watch Palmeiras Vs Al Ahly In India?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is underway, and one of the standout fixtures in the early stages features Brazilian giants Palmeiras taking on African powerhouse Al Ahly SC. Scheduled for June 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM IST, this match is expected to deliver intense action, flair, and continental pride.

Both clubs come into the tournament with rich legacies. Palmeiras, a South American football powerhouse, aims to solidify its status on the global stage. Meanwhile, Al Ahly, the most successful club in African history, are no strangers to high-pressure matches and have often punched above their weight in previous editions.

Where to Watch in India

Television

Indian fans can tune in to Eurosport India, which holds exclusive television rights to broadcast the entire Club World Cup 2025 tournament.

Online Streaming

Fans who prefer watching on the go can catch the live stream on FanCode, a popular sports streaming platform in India.

FanCode has partnered with DAZN, the global rights holder, to ensure uninterrupted streaming of all matches, including Palmeiras vs Al Ahly.

When To Watch In India

The Palmeiras vs Al Ahly match at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is scheduled for Thursday, 19 June 2025, with kickoff set at:

9:00 AM PT (Los Angeles)

Noon ET (New York)

4:00 PM GMT

9:30 PM IST (India)

Why This Match Matters

This matchup isn't just about progressing in the tournament; it’s about representing two passionate footballing continents. Palmeiras seeks redemption after previous Club World Cup setbacks, while Al Ahly eyes a historic breakthrough. For Indian fans, it’s an unmissable clash showcasing the best of South American and African football.