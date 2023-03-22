First Women's Football Tournament In J&K Provides A Huge Boost For State's Female Players

Sri Nagar: In a first, women's football teams participated in the All-India Police Football Championship at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Efforts are being made to promote women's football in J&K. For many femal players, who had been waiting for this day for years, the event was a dream come true. The players were feeling very excited as they had been eagerly waiting for this tournament. This is the first time a women's football tournament was held in Kashmir and 8 women's teams got a chance to be a part of the tournament.

Women players said that such tournaments can motivate girls to pursue a career in sports. The tournament encourages many women to step out of their homes. Such a tournament can motivate them to get job through sports quota as well.

Anita Sharma, a women footballer said, "We will get a lot of benefi. Girls will get platform to prove themselves. There should be more such tournaments. Everyone has talent, some can show it, some don't but these types of championship give a chance to prove your ability."

Many female players taking part in the tournament said that there is a lot of football talent in Kashmir and it can only be tapped with such tournaments. The All-India Police tournament is a big breakthrough, in the same regard.

Rashmi, another footballer, said, "If seen, there is a lot of talent in football, but girls are not able to prove themselves in our country, Such tournaments are very beneficial for us like All India Police tournament is held in Srinagar, it is very beneficial for girls."

This is a positive step towards women empowerment. This national event promoting women's game in J&K has been highly praised.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Police, Kashmir Zone, said, "There are eight teams of women who have participated in this, we will also strengthen our women team and encourage the women team of Jammu and Kashmir to do well in future. This is the All-India Football Tournament; the Jammu and Kashmir Police has got a chance to organise it women of Jammu and Kashmir will get inspired and will come forward."

This is the first major women's tournament held in Kashmir. Eight women's teams participated in the tournament which was played at three venues Bakshi Stadium, TRC Synthetic Turf Stadium and University of Kashmir grounds. The players, who came from different parts of the country to play in Kashmir, were happy to see the peaceful atmosphere. Assam Rifles won the final match of the tournament.

Football is one of the oldest and favourite sports of Kashmir and this place has produced many top-class male players and now the time has come for female football players from Kashmir to prove themselves on the global stage.