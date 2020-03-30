Former Turkey footballer Rustu Recber tests positive for coronavirus

Former Turkish goalkeeper Rustu Recber was recently taken to hospital after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) and is now in a 'critical period'.

Confirming the news about Rustu's condition, his wife Isil Recber took to her official Instagram handle and informed that the family is in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms of COVID-19 in the former footballer.

“We have taken my husband Rustu to hospital with a Covid-19 diagnosis. While everything was normal, we are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms,” she said.

Isil also informed that her husband has been isolated at the hospital and that they are not allowed to meet him, the Gaurdian reported.

“This is a critical period and very difficult. May God give a speedy recovery to all the patients, including my husband,” she said.

Isil, however, confirmed that she and her two children have been tested negative for the coronavirus.

Rustu is the most-capped player of the Turkey football team, having represented the national side in 120 matches including in the semi-final of the 2002 World Cup. He has also featured for Turkish football club Fenerbahce for over a decade.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Fenerbahce wished the former Turkish footballer a speedy recovery.

"We convey our wishes for a speedy recovery to our former national team goalkeeper Rustu Recber, who sported our jersey for many years; we wish for him to regain his health as soon as possible and hope to receive good news from him," Fenerbahce wrote.

The 46-year-old also enjoyed a short spell with Barcelona, having represented the club in four matches from 2003 to 2006. He bid adieu to the game in 2012 after a five-year stint with Besiktas.

“Get well Rustu! We love you and we as Barcelona stand with you!” Barcelona tweeted.