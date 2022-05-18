हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UEFA Europa League final 2021-22

Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match Live Streaming: When and where to watch FRA vs RAN?

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match, which will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville, Spain on Thursday (May 19).

Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match Live Streaming: When and where to watch FRA vs RAN?
Source: Twitter

German side Eintracht Frankfurt will lock horns with Scottish side Rangers in the UEFA Europa League final in Seville to decide to takes the European title home on Thursday (as per IST). 

Rangers will feature in a European final after ages as last time they were in a European final in 2008 (Uefa Cup).

On the other hand, Frankfurt are way too inexperienced themselves as their last European final was in the year 1980.

Predicted Eintracht Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp, Toure, Tuta, Lenz, Knauff, Rode, Sow, Kostic, Hauge, Kamada, Borre

Predicted Rangers starting XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Lundstram, Bassey, Goldson, Barisic, Wright, Ramsey, Kamara, Kent, Ayodele-Aribo

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match here:

Where will Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match?

The Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Seville, Spain.

When will the Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match be played?

The Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match will be played on Thursday, May 19 as per IST.

What time will Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match begin?

The Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match?

Watch UEFA Europa League final 2021-22 – Frankfurt vs Rangers LIVE on SONY TEN 2 SD & HD (English) channels on May 19, 2022, from 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match?

The Frankfurt vs Rangers UEFA Europa League final match will be available on Sony Liv.

