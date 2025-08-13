‘From The First Day I Arrived…’: Gianluigi Donnarumma Bids Emotional Farewell Ahead Of PSG Exit

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s time at Paris Saint-Germain is coming to an abrupt and emotional end. The Italian goalkeeper, who joined PSG in 2021 after a high-profile departure from AC Milan, has penned a heartfelt message to fans after being dropped from the squad for the UEFA Super Cup by manager Luis Enrique, a decision that all but confirms his exit from the club.

An Emotional Goodbye

In a post shared on his official Instagram account, Donnarumma expressed both gratitude and frustration, making it clear that the separation was not of his choosing.

“From the first day I arrived, I gave everything, on and off the pitch, to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened.”

The 26-year-old also shared his wish to have one last opportunity to say goodbye to the fans at the Parc des Princes:

“If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me. Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour. Thank you, Paris.”

Manager’s Call

Luis Enrique accepted full responsibility for the decision to leave Donnarumma out, explaining that it was purely a matter of tactical fit. “I am 100 % responsible. Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but we were looking for a different profile for our game plan.” PSG have already moved to secure a replacement, signing Lucas Chevalier from Lille, who is widely expected to become the club’s new number one.

A PSG Career Marked by Highs

Donnarumma’s tenure in Paris, while relatively short, included some of the club’s most significant achievements. He played a key role in PSG’s historic treble last season, which included their long-awaited first UEFA Champions League title, a Ligue 1 championship, and the Coupe de France.

However, his time was also marked by intense competition for the starting spot and occasional criticism over high-profile mistakes, something that never seemed to overshadow his big-match performances.

What’s Next for Donnarumma?

With one year left on his PSG contract, Donnarumma is expected to leave this summer if a transfer can be arranged. Several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and potentially Manchester City, have been linked with his signature. A move to City could hinge on the future of Ederson, who has been attracting interest from abroad.

If no deal materialises before the window closes, Donnarumma could leave on a free transfer in 2026.