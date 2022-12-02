Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch GHA vs URU and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Ghana will have two objectives when they take on Uruguay in their last Group stage clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022. One, they will be eyeing a spot in the Round of 16 stage with a win over Uruguay. Two, they will be aiming to avenge the heartbreaking loss in the 2010 Super 8 clash. Ghana were handed a loss by Luis Suarez and his team in the 2010 World Cup which was Ghana's best year in Football World Cups. They had played great football throughout but failed to book the spot in the semis. This year they have 3 points from 2 matches, suffering a loss to Portugal and a win against South Korea. Uruguay, on the other hand, need a big win vs Ghana to make it to the Super 8. They have been winless so far in the tournament and need a big win vs Black Stars to ensure their World Cup campaign is not over.

Luis Suarez will be a key player for Uruguay in he match. He is the star footballer in the lineup and much will be dependent on him if the South American side are to qualify for the Round of 16 stage. Ghana have played aggressive football in this World Cup, their matches going down to the wire, has seen many goals being scored and expect the Friday clash to get the same intensity going.

Here's everything you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana vs Uruguay

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana vs Uruguay be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will take place on December 2, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ghana vs Uruguay be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ghana vs Uruguay begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.