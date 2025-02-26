GOAT Moment: Lionel Messi’s Stunning Goal Sends Inter Miami Into Concacaf Champions Cup Round Of 16

Lionel Messi once again proved why he is regarded as the greatest of all time, delivering a stunning performance to guide Inter Miami past Sporting Kansas City and into the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

After scoring the only goal in last week’s first-leg win in freezing conditions, Messi produced an even more spectacular strike in the return fixture in South Florida on Tuesday. His brilliant 19th-minute half-volley set the tone for Miami’s dominant 3-1 victory on the night, securing a comfortable 4-1 aggregate win.

Messi initiated the move with a precise diagonal pass to former Barcelona teammate Luis Suárez on the left flank. Suárez drove forward before picking out Messi, who arrived unmarked at the edge of the box. The Argentine maestro controlled the ball with his chest before unleashing an unstoppable shot past Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp.

Miami took complete control from there. Messi’s countryman Tadeo Allende doubled the lead after a brilliant setup by Jordi Alba, and Suárez capitalized on a defensive lapse to add a third, all before halftime. Sporting KC pulled one back through Memo Rodríguez in the second half, but the result was never in doubt.

With Miami in complete command, coach Javier Mascherano substituted Messi shortly after the hour mark, allowing the 37-year-old to rest ahead of the upcoming fixtures. The Herons will now face Jamaican club Cavalier in the Round of 16, with the first leg set for March 6.

Inter Miami is aiming to become just the third MLS team this century to win the Concacaf Champions Cup, following in the footsteps of the Seattle Sounders, who ended Mexico’s dominance in 2022. Liga MX clubs have since reclaimed the title, with Pachuca defeating Columbus Crew in last year’s final.

Miami, which opened its 2025 MLS campaign with a 2-2 draw against New York City FC last Saturday, will return to league action on Sunday when they travel to Texas to take on Houston Dynamo.