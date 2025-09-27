Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo And Erling Haaland To Reach Special Milestone For Bayern Munich

In a remarkable achievement, Harry Kane has etched his name in football history by becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals for a club in Europe’s top five leagues. The England captain reached this milestone in just 104 matches for Bayern Munich, surpassing the previous record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, who each took 105 games to reach 100 goals for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

Record-Breaking Match

Kane’s 100th goal came during Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen, where he opened the scoring with a first-half penalty, his 18th consecutive successful Bundesliga spot-kick, and later added another goal in the second half, showcasing his lethal finishing and composure.

Exceptional Form at Bayern

Since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, Kane has been in sensational form. In his first season, he scored 44 goals and provided 12 assists, followed by 41 goals and 14 assists in his second season. In the current 2025 season, Kane has already netted 15 goals in just eight matches, including two hat-tricks, highlighting his consistency and predatory instincts in front of goal.

Ballon d’Or and Future Prospects

Despite his phenomenal record, Kane finished 13th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings, a position that surprised many fans and pundits. Looking ahead, he remains committed to Bayern Munich, with a focus on helping the club win more trophies. Kane has a £54 million break clause in his contract that allows him to leave after the 2025-26 season, with Tottenham having priority in case of a transfer.

Harry Kane’s milestone underscores his status as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers. By surpassing legends like Ronaldo and Haaland, Kane has demonstrated his world-class goal-scoring ability and consistency, further solidifying his reputation as one of the finest forwards of his generation.