Highlights | IND (4) - PAK (0), SAFF Championship 2023 Football Live Score: India Thrash Pakistan 4-0

India have beaten Pakistan 4-0 courtesy a hat-trick from captain Sunil Chhetri and an impressive performance by his teammates to begin their title defence of SAFF Championship in style.

Just a few days after their Intercontinental Cup triumph, India's men football team are set to begin their title defense of the SAFF Championship with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday. India are reputed to be the most successful team in the SAFF Championship and coach Igor Stimac would be keen to keep things that way only when the Blue Tigers take on the Pakistan football team in their opening clash.

Pakistan's best performance in the tournament history has been finishing third in 1997 when they reached the semifinals. India are in fine form as Sunil Chhetri and co have not faced defeat in their last six outings in recent months.