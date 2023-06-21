Highlights | IND (4) - PAK (0), SAFF Championship 2023 Football Live Score: India Thrash Pakistan 4-0
LIVE Updates | India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 Football LIVE Scorecard: India win 4-0 against Pakistan.
India have beaten Pakistan 4-0 courtesy a hat-trick from captain Sunil Chhetri and an impressive performance by his teammates to begin their title defence of SAFF Championship in style.
Just a few days after their Intercontinental Cup triumph, India's men football team are set to begin their title defense of the SAFF Championship with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday. India are reputed to be the most successful team in the SAFF Championship and coach Igor Stimac would be keen to keep things that way only when the Blue Tigers take on the Pakistan football team in their opening clash.
Pakistan's best performance in the tournament history has been finishing third in 1997 when they reached the semifinals. India are in fine form as Sunil Chhetri and co have not faced defeat in their last six outings in recent months.
LIVE IND vs PAK Football Match: Here's the Igor Stimac moment
Click here to watch the video of Igor Stimac's fight with the Pakistan players and coach.
LIVE IND vs PAK Football Match: India win 4-0
India have scored four goals to beat Pakistan and the hattrick from Sunil Chhetri has done the job for the hosts. Pakistan captain was disappointed with the result after full-time and he expressed his frustration of not getting any practice before a big match like this.
India 4 - 0 Pakistan
LIVE IND vs PAK football match: Goal!
Another goal! India are 4-0 up against Pakistan as Udanta Singh Kumam scores a beautiful goal for the Blue Tigers. What a delightful ball over the head of Pakistan defenders he has received and he makes no mistake to finish.
India 4 - 0 Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Football Match: Goal!
Sunil Chhetri scores again and completes his hat-trick with a composed finish from the penalty spot. What a performance by the Indian side at home.
India 3 - 0 Pakistan (74 minutes)
LIVE IND vs PAK Football: India in control
India are in complete control of this contest with a two goal lead in the second half. Can Pakistan bounce back? Or India will extend their lead.
India 2 - 0 Pakistan
LIVE IND vs PAK football match: Second half begins
Second half begins as India lead by two goals in the 50th minute with two goals from Sunil Chhetri. Pakistan will look to bounce back in the second half.
India 2 - 0 Pakistan (50 minutes)
India vs Pakistan football match LIVE: Half-time
India lead by two goals against Pakistan in the first half as Sunil Chhetri scores twice. Temperatures rise before the half-time whistle as Igor Stimac gets involved with the players and opposition coach.
India 2 - 0 Pakistan (Half time)
LIVE India vs Pakistan football match: India on top
The Indian football is in complete control of this contest at the moment. Their defence is tight and the possesion stats just tell you the picture how hard Pakistan are finding it to give them competition.
India 2 - 0 Pakistan (37 minutes)
IND vs PAK LIVE Football Match: Talk about quality!
The Indian players are toying with the opposition with silky smooth ball rotation all over the field. Anirudh Thapa in the mid-field in creating magic with his left-foot in the middle.
India 2 - 0 Pakistan (25 minutes)
IND vs PAK LIVE: Chhetri scores again!
Sunil Chhetri scores from the spot as Pakistan give away two goals under 15 minutes. India all over the opposition at the moment. Pakistan players are not happy with the referee's decision of the penalty kick.
India 2 - 0 Pakistan (15 Minutes)
LIVE Updates IND vs PAK: Goal!
Goal! Sunil Chhetri scores for India, a big blunder from the Pakistan goalkeeper. What a gift from the opposition keeper and Chhetri is not letting that one go away.
India 1 - 0 Pakistan
LIVE SAFF Championship IND vs PAK: Kick-off
Action begins in Bengaluru and it is India vs Pakistan taking each other on in a football match of the SAFF Championship 2023. So far, five minutes into the game, India have dominated the possession, rotating the ball around the ground looking for pockets to exploit.
IND 0 - 0 PAK
LIVE IND vs PAK Football Match: Head to head stats
Numbers from India’s previous matches against Pakistan
The #BlueTigers will look to add to the win column tonight #SAFFChampionship2023 #INDPAK #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ToCdhmdwZl
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 21, 2023
India vs Pakistan football match LIVE score: India's playing 11 out
India's playing 11: Sunil Chhetri, Anirudh Thapa, Pritam Kotal, Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Jeakson, Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan.
Here’s how the #BlueTigers will take the field for #INDPAK #SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/2ZlaRziums
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 21, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023: Kick off at 730
We are just moments away from the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan. Sunil Chhetri scored in the Intercontinental Cup final for India but will he score tonight as well? His first goal against Pakistan came in 2005.
LIVE SAFF Championship 2023: Kuwait vs Nepal
Kuwait have beaten Nepal in the opening clash of the SAFF Championship 2023 with a score of 3-1. India vs Pakistan is the next clash coming up soon. Stay tuned!
LIVE India vs Pakistan football match: Kick-off at 730
India are the eight-time winners and the defending champions of the SAFF Championship. The first clash is against Pakistan at the Sree Kenteerava Stadium.
LIVE IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023: Tv channel details
SAFF Championship 2023 match between India and Pakistan will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST). Fans can livestream the game on FanCode app and website. The match can also be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV Channel.
LIVE Updates | IND vs PAK, SAFF Championship 2023: Match details
India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries in sports and the stakes are always high. The match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.
The rivalry continues as host India takes on Pakistan in #SAFFChampionship2023!
The Match Kick-Off from 07:30 IST
Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore pic.twitter.com/dJ2O8uPIVI
— SAFF Football (@SAFFfootball) June 21, 2023
LIVE Updates | IND vs PAK, SAFF Championship 2023: Advantage India
The Pakistan football team took a 14-hour overnight journey to Bengaluru and have reached the city just seven hours before kick-off time as they received their visas late. It is advantage India in the first clash of the SAFF Championship 2023.
LIVE India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023: Home advantage
Team India have the home advantage against Pakistan on Wednesday evening and the good news for Indian fans is that Pakistan got their travel visa late which means they have not had proper amount of rest before the clash.
India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023: Livestreaming and more
Check out the LIVEstreaming details and more for the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 football match in the link below. The kick-off time is 7:30 PM (IST) in Bengaluru.
IND vs PAK Football match: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the high-intensity clash set to take place in Bengaluru. India and Pakistan will begin their SAFF Championship 2023 campaign with a big test in their opening game.