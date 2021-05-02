हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar Bose

Hindustan Football Club chief DK Bose passes away

DK Bose passes away (Source: Twitter)

Dilip Kumar Bose, chairman of the Hindustan Football Club, passed away at a hospital in Delhi on Saturday evening. He was in his early 70s.

Bose, whose team has played the I-League second division several times and won the Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) Senior Division League several times, was admitted to the Indian Spinal Injury Centre at Vasant Kunj on April 29.

Bose was also a member of the executive committee of Football Delhi (FD) for several years.

In a condolence message, FD president Shaji Prabhakaran said, "The departure of DK da is a personal loss. I've known him for more than 20 years and closely followed all his exploits in football. We will always remember Mr DK Bose as an able administrator who has given everything for the game. It will be difficult for Delhi football to fill the vacuum left by him. We will miss him big time."

The Indian football team too posted a tweet saying, "We mourn the passing away of football administrator Mr. Dilip Kumar Bose. May his soul rest in peace"

