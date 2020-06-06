ISL: Bengaluru FC rope in Joe Zoherliana, Wungngayam Muirang on two-year deals

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Bengaluru FC have added two new faces to their squads by roping in Joe Zoherliana and Wungngayam Muirang on two-year deals ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Zoherliana began his career as a teenager in Shillong Lajong youth teams before playing for Chanmari FC and the developmental side at FC Pune City. In 2018, he moved to Aizawl FC and made 15 appearances for the club in their most recent campaign at I-League.

Muirang, on the other hand, will join Bengaluru FC following stint with FC Pune City’s Reserve team under current Bengaluru FC Aassistant Naushad Moosa. He spent most of his football career so far with Gokulam Kerala FC in I-League. He has also represented India Under-23 squad at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualifiers.

Reflecting on the deal, Zoherliana said that though he had recieved offers from a few more ISL clubs, he believes Bengaluru FC would help him in reaching the next level of his career.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet that BFC noticed my potential and wanted to sign me. It’s true that I had offers from a few other ISL clubs, but when you are offered a chance to join Bengaluru FC, you cannot ignore it. I am at a stage in my career where I want to reach for the next level and I’m looking forward to that challenge,” Bengaluru FC official website quoted Zoherliana as saying.

Muirang, on the other hand, said that he is looking foward to improve himself as a player among some of the best defenders in the country at Bengaluru FC.

“I’ve been in touch with coach Moosa for some time now, and when the opportunity to move to Bengaluru FC came about, I grabbed it with both hands. He has been very influential in my career, and I hope to improve as a player among some of the best defenders in the country, at BFC. I am sure it will be tough, but I’m ready,” said Muirang.

Earlier this week, Bengaluru FC had signed defender Pratik Chaudhari and goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte on two-year deals.