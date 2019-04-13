Jurgen Klopp calls alleged racist abuse of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah 'disgusting'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described alleged racist abuse directed at striker Mohamed Salah by some Chelsea fans as "disgusting" and called for those responsible to be banned from all soccer stadiums for life.

Three fans were stopped from entering Slavia Prague`s stadium for Thursday`s Europa League clash after a video emerged on social media with an alleged racist chant about Egypt international Salah.

Chelsea, who visit Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, condemned any form of discriminatory behaviour while Merseyside Police said they were investigating the publication of offensive tweets made in relation to a Liverpool player.

"It`s disgusting. It`s another example of something that should not happen," Klopp told a news conference.

"It`s another sign that something is going wrong a little bit outside. The stronger the reaction, the more it will help. If you do something like that you should not be able to enter a stadium again, from my point of view, for life."

Former Chelsea player Salah, last season`s Player of the Year in England, won the African Footballer of the Year award for the second time in a row in January.

"Football is the best example of how different races can work so well together. Nobody cares where you are from or who your parents were or whatever," Klopp added.