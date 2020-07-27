हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paulo Dybala

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala suffers thigh injury

Dybala sustained the thigh injury during the first-half of Juventus' 2-0 victory over Sampdoria which also saw the club clinch ninth consecutive Serie A title on Sunday night.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala suffers thigh injury
Image Credits: Twitter/@PauDybala_JR

In a major blow to Juventus ahead of their last-16 return-leg game in the Champions League, star striker Paulo Dybala has suffered a thigh muscle strain.

The 26-year-old sustained the thigh injury during the first-half of Juventus' 2-0 victory over Sampdoria which also saw the club clinch ninth consecutive Serie A title on Sunday night.

Juventus issued an official statement to confirm that Dybala recently undergone radiological test which revealed strain on the left thigh.

"Paulo Dybala was subjected to radiological tests at J|Medical this morning which revealed an elongation of the rectus femoral muscle of the left thigh. His conditions will be evaluated day by day,"the official club statement said.

"Danilo was also subjected to diagnostic tests that were negative," the statement added.

Notably, this type of injury generally takes recovery time of 10 to 14 days. 

This means, Dybala will most probably miss the club's final two Serie A games against Cagliari and Roma on July 30 and August 2, respectively.

However, the remaining Serie A matches are inconsequential as Juventus have already claimed the title.

Meanwhile, Dybala is also doubtful for Juventus' clash against Lyon in the Champions League`s second leg of the round-of-16 on August 8. 

 

Tags:
Paulo DybalaJuventusChampions LeagueSerie Afootball
Next
Story

Defender Jan Vertonghen, goalkeeper Michel Vorm depart from Tottenham Hotspur
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M35S

Mahanagaron Ki Badi Khabar: Top News stories of the day, July 27, 2020