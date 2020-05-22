हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Juventus

Juventus to resume training in larger groups after players test negative for coronavirus

Image Credits: Twitter/@juventusfcen

Italian football club Juventus has said that the players are all set to resume training in larger groups after being tested negative for coronavirus pandemic that has brought all the sporting activities across the world at standstill.

In an official statement, Juventus said that the whole team underwent tests for COVID-19 recently which all came back with negative results.

The club further said the players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups for several days now, but they will now resume training in larger groups in the next few days.

"Juventus' training programme continues at Continassa. For several days now, the Juventus players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups, all whilst keeping their distance," the official statement from the club said. 

"In application of the indications by the FIGC’s Federal Medical Scientific Commission, yesterday, the whole team underwent diagnostic tests which came back with negative results; in the next few days training will resume in larger groups," Juventus added.

On May 4, Serie A clubs made a return to training session, but the players were restricted to practice in small groups and ordered to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Five-times World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo also rejoined Serie A champions Juventus for training on Tuesday after an absence of 72 days.

The 35-year-old arrived at the Turin club`s Continassa training ground in a black car and underwent a medical check-up before joining coach Maurizio Sarri and his teammates.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
JuventusCristiano RonaldoSerie AfootballItaly
