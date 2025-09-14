Khalid Jamil Announce 30-Man Probables Squad For AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers; Sunil Chhetri Returns

The preparatory camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 20, with players reporting a day earlier. Among the most eye-catching inclusions is veteran striker Sunil Chhetri, who returns to the national setup after missing India’s bronze medal-winning campaign at the CAFA Nations Cup.

Earlier, Jamil had defended his decision to rest the 40-year-old forward, while making it clear that the doors of the national team remain open. “Sunil is a legend of Indian football. I’ve played against him, I’ve seen him play on numerous occasions, and he is one of my favourite players. He’s a role model for Indian football, and the door is always open for him,” Jamil said.

The 30-man list also features youngsters Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan, and Muhammed Suhail, who impressed during the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers. Players from Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa will join the camp later after completing their AFC Champions League Two commitments.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In addition, five players, two from the U23 side and three senior players, have been kept on standby. Their names will be announced separately.

The camp will prepare the Blue Tigers for two crucial Group C matches of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round. India faced Singapore away at the National Stadium on October 9, followed by the return fixture at Margao’s Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 14. The final squad will be selected from the probables list.

India’s 30-Player Probables Squad

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Jithin MS, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammed Aimen, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh Jr, Mohammed Sanan K, Muhammed Suhail, Parthib Gogoi, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil