Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946817https://zeenews.india.com/football/la-liga-2025-26-live-streaming-in-india-tv-details-and-opening-match-preview-2946817.html
NewsFootball
LA LIGA 2025 26 INDIA

La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming In India, TV Details, And Opening Match Preview

The 2025-26 La Liga season begins on 15 August 2025 and will run until 24 May 2026, featuring 20 teams competing in Spain’s top-flight football league. Indian fans eager to follow the action have a new way to watch every match this season. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming In India, TV Details, And Opening Match PreviewImage Credit:- X

How to Watch in India

For the first time, FanCode holds the exclusive streaming rights to La Liga in India. All 380 matches of the season will be available live on the FanCode app and website, as well as through OTTplay Premium. Unlike previous seasons, there will be no television broadcast of La Liga matches in India; streaming is the only option for viewers.

Match Focus: Mallorca vs Barcelona

While Girona and Rayo Vallecano will officially kick off the season, the spotlight fixture of the first weekend is Mallorca vs Barcelona.

Also Read: Happy Birthday, Marcus Stoinis: A Modern-Day All-Rounder With A Champion’s Heart

Mallorca’s Challenge

Mallorca face the tough task of opening against the reigning champions. They will be without midfielder Samú Costa due to injury, while Omar Mascarell is suspended, leaving the midfield short on experience. Goalkeeper Leo Román has called on home supporters to make Son Moix a fortress, urging fans to create an intimidating atmosphere.

Barcelona’s Line-Up

Barcelona begins its title defense with some uncertainties. Marc-André ter Stegen is sidelined, while striker Robert Lewandowski remains doubtful. New arrivals, including Marcus Rashford, could make their debut if registration is confirmed in time. Under coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona are expected to continue their high-pressing, attack-focused approach.

Prediction

Mallorca will rely on crowd support to unsettle the champions, but Barcelona’s squad depth and attacking options make them favorites. A 3-1 win for Barcelona is the most likely outcome.

Key Takeaways for Indian Fans

Platform: FanCode (via OTTplay Premium)

TV Coverage: None in India

First Match: Girona vs Rayo Vallecano (15 August, 10:30 PM IST)

Highlight Fixture: Mallorca vs Barcelona (16 August, Son Moix)

Conclusion

The 2025-26 La Liga season promises another year of Spanish football drama, with giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid competing alongside rising clubs like Girona. For fans in India, FanCode provides a one-stop destination to follow every kick, goal, and upset of the campaign. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK