La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming In India, TV Details, And Opening Match Preview

How to Watch in India

For the first time, FanCode holds the exclusive streaming rights to La Liga in India. All 380 matches of the season will be available live on the FanCode app and website, as well as through OTTplay Premium. Unlike previous seasons, there will be no television broadcast of La Liga matches in India; streaming is the only option for viewers.

Match Focus: Mallorca vs Barcelona

While Girona and Rayo Vallecano will officially kick off the season, the spotlight fixture of the first weekend is Mallorca vs Barcelona.

Mallorca’s Challenge

Mallorca face the tough task of opening against the reigning champions. They will be without midfielder Samú Costa due to injury, while Omar Mascarell is suspended, leaving the midfield short on experience. Goalkeeper Leo Román has called on home supporters to make Son Moix a fortress, urging fans to create an intimidating atmosphere.

Barcelona’s Line-Up

Barcelona begins its title defense with some uncertainties. Marc-André ter Stegen is sidelined, while striker Robert Lewandowski remains doubtful. New arrivals, including Marcus Rashford, could make their debut if registration is confirmed in time. Under coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona are expected to continue their high-pressing, attack-focused approach.

Prediction

Mallorca will rely on crowd support to unsettle the champions, but Barcelona’s squad depth and attacking options make them favorites. A 3-1 win for Barcelona is the most likely outcome.

Key Takeaways for Indian Fans

Platform: FanCode (via OTTplay Premium)

TV Coverage: None in India

First Match: Girona vs Rayo Vallecano (15 August, 10:30 PM IST)

Highlight Fixture: Mallorca vs Barcelona (16 August, Son Moix)

Conclusion

The 2025-26 La Liga season promises another year of Spanish football drama, with giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid competing alongside rising clubs like Girona. For fans in India, FanCode provides a one-stop destination to follow every kick, goal, and upset of the campaign.