हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gareth Bale

La Liga issues complaint over Gareth Bale's 'provocative' celebration in Real Madrid derby

Bale's celebration has been interpreted in Spain as an offensive gesture known colloquially as a 'corte de mangas', akin to holding up a middle finger.

La Liga issues complaint over Gareth Bale&#039;s &#039;provocative&#039; celebration in Real Madrid derby
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could be sanctioned for his goal celebration in last week's 3-1 win in the league at local rivals Atletico Madrid, after La Liga's organising body hs said that he had provoked the home supporters.

The league said in a statement that it would refer the incident to the Spanish soccer federation's competition committee, who will then decide if the Wales forward should be punished.

The statement said Bale, who scored Real's third goal, "Lifted his right arm near his head in a clear sign of provocation towards the fans, then giving a gesture which could be seen as obscene and disdainful by folding his arm and striking it with his other hand."

Bale's celebration has been interpreted in Spain as an offensive gesture known colloquially as a 'corte de mangas', akin to holding up a middle finger.

The league added that since February 2018, any "offensive goal celebration which could cause tension among supporters or been as contrary to good sportsmanship" would be referred to the competition committee.

If the committee determines that Bale intentionally caused a hostile reaction among supporters, he will be banned for between four and 12 games, according to the federation's statuses.

If the committee finds that he did not cause a hostile reaction but still intended to provoke supporters, he will be suspended for between one and three games. 

Tags:
Gareth BalefootballLa LigaReal Madrid
Next
Story

Europa League: Arsenal 'deserved to win' against BATE, says Unai Emery

Must Watch

PT33M55S

Awantipora suicide attack: NSG, NIA teams to arrive in J&K's Pulwama